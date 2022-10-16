Dahlin registered one goal and one assist in a 4-3 loss to Florida on Saturday.

Dahlin has been firing on all cylinders to start the 2022-23 season with two goals on eight shots and three points through two contests. His 25.0 shooting percentage more than likely isn't sustainable, but the 22-year-old blueliner looks poised to build off his first career 50-plus point performance from last year. Dahlin had 13 markers and 53 points across 80 games in 2021-22.