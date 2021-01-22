Dahlin has no points through four games this season.

Despite Dahlin's lack of offense, he's also seen his ice time drop in each passing game. He skated 24:20 in his season opener, but only 18:34 in his most recent contest. He's now on Buffalo's third defense pairing, which doesn't help his fantasy value. Those who drafted the former first overall pick will be hoping to see him return to the top pairing and start producing.