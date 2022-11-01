Dahlin scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist, logged two hits, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

It was another strong all-around performance for Dahlin, who continues to look like a much improved version of himself. He's gotten on the scoresheet in eight of nine games to begin the Sabres' season, recording six goals, six assists, 31 shots on net and a plus-9 rating. He's added some physicality too with 16 hits, 18 blocked shots and 10 PIM. Getting production across all categories makes Dahlin a plug-and-play option for fantasy managers.