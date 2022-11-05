Dahlin (upper body) is considered day-to-day and won't play Saturday versus the Lightning, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Although he won't be available against Tampa Bay, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dahlin's absence limited to a single contest. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old defender's presence will be sorely missed by the Sabres and fantasy managers alike Saturday, as Dahlin has been on fire to start the season, having racked up seven goals and 15 points while posting a plus-10 rating through 11 games.