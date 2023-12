Dahlin (lower body) did not take the ice for warmups, indicating he'll be out for Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Dahlin was injured in Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, and the issue will cost him at least one outing. The Sabres will have Ryan Johnson in the lineup with Dahlin out, while Owen Power should have a larger role on the power play.