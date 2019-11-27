Play

Dahlin (concussion) is considered out indefinitely.

It's impossible to predict how long it will take Dahlin to fully recover from the concussion he suffered Monday against Tampa Bay, but at this point it appears as though he'll miss Buffalo's next three games at a minimum. The rising star will need to be cleared for contact and return to practice before rejoining the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.

