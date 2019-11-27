Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Out indefinitely
Dahlin (concussion) is considered out indefinitely.
It's impossible to predict how long it will take Dahlin to fully recover from the concussion he suffered Monday against Tampa Bay, but at this point it appears as though he'll miss Buffalo's next three games at a minimum. The rising star will need to be cleared for contact and return to practice before rejoining the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.