Dahlin dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Devils.

Dahlin lit the lamp in the season opener, and he continued his hot start against the Devils. He's also plus-4 through two games, which is a nice start considering he finished last season minus-13. Big things are expected from the 19-year-old in his sophomore season, and he's certainly living up to the pedigree so far.