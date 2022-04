Dahlen had a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Leafs.

His goal came at the 5:44 mark in the third, when he took a pass from Victor Olofsson and fired a shot from just above the bottom of the right circle. Dahlin had gone 11 games without a goal, but he had helped his team with five helpers in that span. Overall, Dahlin has 152 points in 270 games, which ties Rick Hampton for the ninth most by a defender in league history before age 22.