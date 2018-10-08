Dahlin is already the second busiest defenseman on the Sabres roster at even strength, Travis Yost of The Buffalo News reports. The rookie skated 22:37 in the opener, which included 1:01 of power play time, and 17:05 in Saturday's win, which included 48 seconds on the power play.

Dahlin hasn't scored yet and it looks like he'll be deployed for now on the second power play unit, with Rasmus Ristolainen quarterbacking the first unit as the Sabres look like they're joining the growing trend of teams that use four forwards on the PP. That's leaving almost all the other blueliners with little or no power-play time, though given Dahlin's fine puck skills it'd be a surprise to see him come off that unit, and he might even get some first-unit looks as he gets more familiar with the NHL game.