Dahlin scored a power-play goal on two shots while adding two blocked shots, two PIM, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

The 23-year-old Norris Trophy candidate earned the Sabres a point with a slick third-period tally -- Dahlin passed the puck to himself off the boards as he crossed the Carolina blue line and weaved through three defenders, then went far side with a snapshot from the faceoff dot to beat Antti Raanta. Dahlin is up to three goals and 11 points through 13 games, and it's clear his 73-point eruption from 2022-23 was just scratching the surface of his offensive upside.