Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Power-play time aplenty
Dahlin had eights shots on goal and 10:04 on the power play in Tuesday's win over the Kings.
Getting over 10 minutes of power-play time doesn't happen every day, but Dahlin wasn't able to take advantage of the opportunity. He's getting chances, noted by his eight shots on target, but is snake-bitten right now. He won the rookie of the month award for November, but has gone pointless in his past six contests, five of which being Buffalo losses. Being new to the NHL comes with its ups and downs, and Dahlin likely won't go pointless for many more games should he continue to see quality power-play minutes.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Named Rookie of the Month•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Moved to top power-play unit•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Two-point effort in win over Wild•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: First career multi-point game•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: No points in return to action•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...