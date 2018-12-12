Dahlin had eights shots on goal and 10:04 on the power play in Tuesday's win over the Kings.

Getting over 10 minutes of power-play time doesn't happen every day, but Dahlin wasn't able to take advantage of the opportunity. He's getting chances, noted by his eight shots on target, but is snake-bitten right now. He won the rookie of the month award for November, but has gone pointless in his past six contests, five of which being Buffalo losses. Being new to the NHL comes with its ups and downs, and Dahlin likely won't go pointless for many more games should he continue to see quality power-play minutes.