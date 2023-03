Dahlin (undisclosed) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.

Dahlin has not been ruled out yet for Saturday's contest against Tampa Bay. He has missed the past three games and moved to injured reserve Thursday. Dahlin has produced 14 goals, 62 points, 161 shots on net, 98 blocks, 82 hits and 72 PIM in 56 games this season.