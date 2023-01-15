Dahlin notched an assist and blocked four shots in Saturdays' 5-3 win over the Predators.

Dahlin has collected 10 points through seven games in January, though five of them came against the Wild a week ago. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 13 goals, 35 helpers, 118 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 59 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 40 contests, putting him five points shy of matching his output from 80 games last year.