Dahlin picked up two assists, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The first overall pick in the 2018 draft certainly isn't playing like an 18-year-old. Dahlin has four goals and 16 points in 22 games since the calendar flipped to 2019, with seven of those points (two goals, five helpers) coming with the man advantage. The Sabres have a ton of young talent on their power play, and that alone should ensure Dahlin doesn't slow down too much over the final weeks of his rookie season.