Dahlin scored an even-strength goal to complement six hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.
Dahlin buried a slap shot through traffic with the goal sending the game to overtime. The supremely talented Swedish defenseman has recorded at least one point in five of the last six contests, and Dahlin's physical edge seems to be paying dividends of late.
