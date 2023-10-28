Dahlin scored a goal and blocked five shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Dahlin's second-period tally tied the game at 3-3. The defenseman extended his point streak to seven games with his first goal of the year. He's up to eight points, 19 shots on net, 17 hits, 17 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-4 rating through eight contests. The slow start in the goal-scoring department means Dahlin will have an uphill battle to record his third straight season with double-digit goals -- he scored in five straight contests to open 2022-23.