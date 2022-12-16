Dahlin scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Dahlin has four multi-point efforts in his last eight games. He set up Alex Tuch's first-period marker before adding the game-winner himself in the second. Dahlin's star-making season has seen him rack up 10 goals, 35 points (19 on the power play), 91 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 43 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-13 rating in 29 appearances. Fantasy managers can play him whenever the Sabres are in action.