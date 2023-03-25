Dahlin produced a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

Dahlin now has 18 points in 17 career games against New Jersey, and that's the most he's put up against any team. On the season, the electrifying blueliner has amassed 14 goals, 51 assists and 30 power-play points through 67 contests. Those are all career highs, as is the lesser-known figure of 113 blocked shots. Remember, Dahlin is just 22 years old but already in his fifth season, so it will be fun to ultimately uncover the true limits of his immense potential and the type of deal he'll command after banking $6 million AAV on his first (three-year) standard contract.