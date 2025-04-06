Dahlin recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.

Dahlin has three points over two contests in April, continuing his strong play from March (11 points in 15 games). The defenseman helped out on Jason Zucker's game-tying tally in the third period Saturday. Dahlin reached the 60-point mark for the second time in the last three years, doing so with 14 goals, 46 helpers, 177 shots on net, 89 hits, 95 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 66 appearances in a top-pairing role. He is tied with Victor Hedman for sixth place in points among all defensemen, though Dahlin got to the mark with seven fewer games played this year.