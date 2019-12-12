Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Ready to roll Thursday
Dahlin (concussion) will rejoin the lineup Thursday versus the Predators, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Dahlin has picked up in 2019-20 just where he left off the 2018-19 campaign, compiling 216 points -- one goal and 15 assists -- over the first 24 games. After eight games on the shelf to slow him down, the second-year blueliner should have a decent chance to start his return off right against Juuse Saros, who has struggled on the road this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.