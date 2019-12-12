Dahlin (concussion) will rejoin the lineup Thursday versus the Predators, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Dahlin has picked up in 2019-20 just where he left off the 2018-19 campaign, compiling 216 points -- one goal and 15 assists -- over the first 24 games. After eight games on the shelf to slow him down, the second-year blueliner should have a decent chance to start his return off right against Juuse Saros, who has struggled on the road this season.