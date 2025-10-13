Dahlin accounted for an even-strength assist, four PIM and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to Colorado.

Dahlin is off to a sluggish start on the season, as this was his first point in three games. The star defenseman logged a game-high 27:19 of ice time but had five giveaways, so he'll look to clean up that area of his game in Wednesday's home matchup against the Senators. Dahlin is skating in his usual top-pairing role while quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit.