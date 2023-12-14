Dahlin notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Dahlin had the Sabres' first shot of the game late in the first period, and it generated a rebound for Zach Benson to bury for the team's lone goal. With three points over his last two contests, Dahlin appears to have shaken off the lower-body injury that cost him one game earlier in December. He's at seven goals, 17 helpers, 79 shots on net, 57 hits, 51 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 29 outings overall.