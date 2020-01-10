Dahlin collected an assist during Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.

Dahlin now has points in back-to-back games, after battling through a six-game point drought. Dahlin's having a bit of an up-and-down season, where he will have hot and cold stretches. He has 23 points in 36 games, and is on pace to finish with 42 points despite missing eight contests with a concussion.