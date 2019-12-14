Dahlin set up a goal in Buffalo's overtime loss to the Islanders.

That gives Dahlin points in back-to-back games since returning to the Sabres lineup. Despite missing eight contests with a concussion, Dahlin hasn't missed a beat. He's back on the top pairing and top power-play unit, and is poised to continue building on his successful campaign. He's up to 18 points in 26 appearances.