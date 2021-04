Dahlin collected two assists and a season-high eight shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Pittsburgh. He also had two PIM and one hit.

Dahlin figured in on goals by Arttu Ruotsalainen and Sam Reinhart, the latter coming on a power play, to help the Sabres build a 3-0 lead. Dahlin has enjoyed a fine April, amassing two goals and six assists in 10 contests.