Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Relished recent road trip
Dahlin was eager to go on an extended road trip, Jon Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Dahlin isn't used to extended road trips, as he didn't experience them when playing in Sweden. The trip helped him get to know his teammates, build his confidence, and made him more comfortable on the ice. Considering all his potential, it's exciting to hear that he feels he's taking steps forward in his overall game. He hasn't taken the NHL by storm yet, but that could be coming around the corner should he build upon his efforts over the past half dozen games.
