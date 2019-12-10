Dahlin (concussion) is doubtful to suit up in the Sabres' next three games, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Dahlin has begun skating but has yet to be cleared for contact and wasn't a full participant at Tuesday's game-day skate. The blueliner's continued absence will see Jake McCabe jump back into the lineup, though Marco Scandella should see some ice time as well in Dahlin's stead.