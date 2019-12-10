Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Remains unavailable
Dahlin (concussion) is doubtful to suit up in the Sabres' next three games, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Dahlin has begun skating but has yet to be cleared for contact and wasn't a full participant at Tuesday's game-day skate. The blueliner's continued absence will see Jake McCabe jump back into the lineup, though Marco Scandella should see some ice time as well in Dahlin's stead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.