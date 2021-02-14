Dahlin joined his team for practice Sunday, meaning he's been activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Dahlin had resided in the protocol since Monday, as he was one of nine players on the team that was in the protocol. This is huge news for the Sabres, as be with Dahlin's services for Monday's game against the Islanders. The Swede has gotten off to a slow start in the 2021 campaign, collecting three points, 32 shots and a minus-9 rating while averaging 19:49 of ice time in 10 games.