Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Riding four-game point streak
Dahlin can match his season best five-game point streak during Tuesday's game in Ottawa.
Dahlin has registered an assist in each of the past four contests, with two of them generated from the man advantage. Prior to the point streak, the rookie had missed the scoresheet eight consecutive times. He'll look to match the five-game point streak he set earlier in the year, and continue building on his impressive 41-point campaign.
