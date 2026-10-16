Dahlin (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday that Dahlin was 50/50 to play Saturday, but the 26-year-old won't travel with the team to Montreal. However, Ruff said Friday that Dahlin is progressing, so it seems possible that he'll be in consideration to return Wednesday against the Flyers. Across six appearances to begin the regular season, Dahlin has recorded two goals, two assists, 14 blocked shots, eight hits and two PIM while averaging 23:38 of ice time.