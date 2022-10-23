Dahlin scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist, logged five hits, blocked two shots, went plus-2 and notched two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Dahlin turned in another fantastic line for fantasy managers, including a goal in his fifth straight game to open the year, extending the NHL record for defensemen he set in his last contest. The 22-year-old is up to eight points (two on the power play), 18 shots, a plus-8 rating, 12 blocked shots, eight hits and four PIM. We've seen the Sabres start hot only to fizzle as fall fades to winter, but Dahlin's looking like a legitimate stud on the blue line.