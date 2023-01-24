Dahlin scored a goal on four shots, blocked five shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Dahlin's first-period tally tied the game at 1-1. The defenseman's excellent season hasn't slowed down in January -- he's up to four goals and 11 assists through 12 contests this month. For the season, the Swede has a career-best 14 goals, and he's matched his career high of 53 points in just 45 games. He's added 130 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 64 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-18 rating.