Dahlin agreed to terms on an eight-year, $88 million contract with Buffalo on Monday.
When Dahlin's contract kicks in next season, he will become the highest-paid player on the Sabres, surpassing Jeff Skinner's $9 million AAV. The blueliner is coming off a career year in which he set new personal bests in goals (15), assists (58) and power-play points (32). The 23-year-old Swede figures to continue anchoring the No. 1 power-play unit this season and figures to offer top-end fantasy value.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Three points against Canes•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Reaches 30 power-play points•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Expected to play Monday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Game-time call Monday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Day-to-day with upper-body issue•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Back in lineup Saturday•