Dahlin agreed to terms on an eight-year, $88 million contract with Buffalo on Monday.

When Dahlin's contract kicks in next season, he will become the highest-paid player on the Sabres, surpassing Jeff Skinner's $9 million AAV. The blueliner is coming off a career year in which he set new personal bests in goals (15), assists (58) and power-play points (32). The 23-year-old Swede figures to continue anchoring the No. 1 power-play unit this season and figures to offer top-end fantasy value.