Dahlin (upper body) told reporters he'll be returning to the lineup against the Rangers on Friday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Dahlin missed the last two games due to his upper-body issue but appears set to jump back into the lineup. The blueliner has been rolling of late, as he's racked up nine points in his last 10 contests, including four power-play assists. The Swede should be capable of reaching the 40-point mark for a second straight year and could even set a new career high.