Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Set to play Friday
Dahlin (upper body) told reporters he'll be returning to the lineup against the Rangers on Friday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Dahlin missed the last two games due to his upper-body issue but appears set to jump back into the lineup. The blueliner has been rolling of late, as he's racked up nine points in his last 10 contests, including four power-play assists. The Swede should be capable of reaching the 40-point mark for a second straight year and could even set a new career high.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.