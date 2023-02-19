Dahlin provided an assist, three blocked shots, two hits, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Dahlin cleared the puck into the neutral zone, and Alex Tuch put away the empty-netter. Over his last seven games, Dahlin has remained steady with six helpers and 20 shots on net. The 22-year-old blueliner has 14 goals and 45 helpers, both career highs, in addition to 153 shots on net, 92 blocked shots, 72 hits, 70 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 53 contests.