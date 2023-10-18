Dahlin tallied an assist and three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Dahlin was on the ice for 25:54 minutes Tuesday, leading all Buffalo skaters, as he picked up his second assist in three games on Dylan Cozens' game-winning goal in overtime. The 23-year-old Dahlin signed an eight-year extension with the Sabres after breaking out with 73 points (15 goals, 58 assists) in 78 games last season. He's set up for another big year on Buffalo's top paring while continuing to work the point on the first power-play unit.