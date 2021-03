Dahlin recorded an assist, six hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Dahlin had a hand in the second of Sam Reinhart's two first-period tallies. The 20-year-old defenseman also displayed a rare physical edge -- Dahlin had recorded multiple hits just twice this season prior to Tuesday's aggressive output. The Swede has 11 points (eight on the power play), 52 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-21 rating in 24 outings.