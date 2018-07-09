Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Signs entry-level contract
Dahlin agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal with the Sabres on Monday.
Dahlin -- who was taken with the first overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft -- will make his Buffalo debut Oct. 4 against the Bruins. The blueliner will face high expectations, as will the entire team's young core of Casey Mittelstadt, Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart. The 18-year-old Dahlin will likely slot into the Sabre's second pairing in order to allow coach Phil Housley to split up him and Rasmus Ristolainen.
