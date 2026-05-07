Dahlin (undisclosed) is expected to play in Game 2 against Montreal on Friday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Dahlin didn't complete Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Montreal after blocking a shot, but the 26-year-old said Thursday that he's not injured. He has a goal, four points, eight PIM, 25 shots, 10 hits and nine blocks in seven playoff outings this year. He also had 19 goals and 74 points in 77 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.