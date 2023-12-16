Dahlin notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and six blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Dahlin has four points over his last three games. The 23-year-old helped out on Casey Mittelstadt's empty-netter in this contest. Dahlin continues to provide strong all-around production for fantasy managers, especially since his offense has steadied after a slow start. He's at 25 points (seven on the power play), 82 shots on net, 61 hits, 57 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 30 appearances this season.