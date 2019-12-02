Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Small strides
Dahlin, who's been out since suffering a concussion Nov. 24, watched the Sabres' morning skate from the bench Monday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Dahlin has already missed four games and coach Ralph Krueger said his blueliner is still a ways from a return, though at least the youngster's presence at Monday's practice is a small step toward a return. Next will come off-ice workouts, and then things should progress from there. However, the bottom line is Dahlin won't be useable in this week's lineup, and perhaps for another week or two beyond that.
