Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Snags assist in 10th win
Dahlin finished Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa with an assist.
Dahlin played 11:56 in the win, an uncharacteristically low amount of ice time for the 19-year-old defenseman. On the year, Dahlin is averaging 19:26 per night, but despite the low usage, he tallied an assist and now has 13 points in 19 games. After the game, the team did not provide a reason for Dahlin's reduction in ice time, and it's not known whether or not he is dealing with an injury.
