Dahlin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Just a few days after he erupted for two goals and five points against the Wild, Dahlin posted another multi-point performance -- his sixth in 16 games since the beginning of December. The first overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has blossomed into a superstar this season, racking up 12 goals and 46 points in only 38 games and looking like a bona fide Norris Trophy contender.