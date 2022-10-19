Dahlin scored a power-play goal on five shots, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Dahlin became the second defenseman in 30 years (along with the Lightning's Victor Hedman) to score a goal in each of his team's first three games. It didn't take Dahlin long to achieve the feat, as he tallied at 4:00 of the first period Tuesday. The Swedish blueliner is widely regarded as a breakout candidate this year with the Sabres set to take a step forward, and his four points in three games strengthens that case. He's added 13 shots on net, a plus-5 rating, five blocked shots, three hits and two PIM while playing a massive role on the top pairing.