Dahlin will be returning to Sweden for personal reasons, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports Friday.

There is no timetable for how long Dahlin will be away from the team, but it seems unlikely to be a short-term absence. Bowen Byram figures to see increased opportunities with the No. 1 power-play unit while Dahlin is on leave.

