Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Strong effort in loss
Dahlin picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
He also added three shots and three blocked shots to his ledger. The teenager has been understandably streaky during his rookie season, but Dahlin continues to tease with his upside and now has a solid four goals and 23 points through 44 games.
