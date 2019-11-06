Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Stuck in offensive slump
Dahlin has only tallied one assist while posting a minus-5 rating in his last five games.
The Sabres have only scored a total of seven goals while posting a 1-1-3 record over that span, so the fact that Dahlin has struggled to put up points recently doesn't come as a surprise. The Swedish blueliner will look to start righting the ship Friday in a matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's allowing 3.62 goals per game this campaign, 27th in the NHL.
