Dahlin scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Dahlin opened the scoring at 7:36 of the first period and helped out on Tage Thompson's game-tying goal in the second. With two goals and six helpers during his four-game point streak, Dahlin is starting to find a rhythm again after a quiet end to November. The defenseman is up to three goals, 25 points, 75 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 24 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 28 appearances. He can contribute across the board from a top-pairing role, so Dahlin should continue to see ample ice time.