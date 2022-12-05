Dahlin recorded a pair of power-play assists in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Dahlin helped out on tallies by Tage Thompson and Jack Quinn as the Sabres went 2-for-4 on the power play Sunday. His torrid goal-scoring pace from the start of the season has predictably faded away, but Dahlin has six assists in his last four contests to bounce back from a two-game dry spell. For the season, the 22-year-old is up to 29 points (15 on the power play), 79 shots on net, 40 hits, 42 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 24 appearances.