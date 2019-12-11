Dahlin (concussion) is cleared for contact and could play Thursday against the Predators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Coach Ralph Krueger said he liked what he saw out of Dahlin during Wednesday's practice, so the 19-year-old blueliner is certainly trending in the right direction. Still, Dahlin will need to be evaluated following the session, and an IR activation will precede his return to the lineup.